  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Barcelona get inspired win over Villarreal, keep pace with Real Madrid

    06.07.2020 [12:23]

    Baku, July 6, AZERTAC

    Barcelona responded to a trying week by thrashing Villarreal 4-1 away to stay alive in the Liga title race, producing one of their best displays under coach Quique Setien, according to ESPN.

    The Catalans had drawn their last two matches to hand more momentum to league leaders Real Madrid but Sunday's win took them to 73 points after 34 games, four behind their arch-rivals who won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao earlier on Sunday.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Barcelona get inspired win over Villarreal, keep pace with Real Madrid
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.07.2020 [11:30]
    Valentina Gunina wins Leg 2 of WSCC Grand Prix
    06.07.2020 [10:24]
    F1: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian Grand Prix
    05.07.2020 [20:40]
    Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0
    05.07.2020 [12:48]
    Basaksehir get critical win over Antalyaspor
    Barcelona get inspired win over Villarreal, keep pace with Real Madrid Barcelona get inspired win over Villarreal, keep pace with Real Madrid