Borjomi mineral water company employees on strike demanding reinstatement of coworkers

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

About 400 employees of IDS Borjomi, one of the largest mineral water producers in Georgia, went on strike earlier today demanding reinstatement of 50 coworkers dismissed following the company’s announcement of a “temporary suspension” of production in late April, according to Agenda.ge.

A “full-scale, permanent” strike of the workers, announced by the Trade Union of Employees in Agrarian Farming, Trade earlier today, involves six demands including an “immediate reinstatement” of the “illegally dismissed” employees of the company, issuance of their salaries, return to previous labour conditions and lifelong contracts for every employee of the company, along with a 25 percent salary increase.

Additionally, protesters have demanded elimination of the cases of “blackmail, threats of dismissal and coercion” at the enterprise, and prosecution of individuals involved in the alleged wrongdoings. They have also requested a collective agreement to be reached between the administration and workers.