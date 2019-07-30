Brooklyn block party shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 injured

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

A shooting at a massive block party in the Brooklyn borough of New York City left one person dead and wounded 11 others, according to officials, Fox News reported.

A "brazen" lone gunman opened fire on Saturday night at the annual "Old Timers" day — a large, outdoor community event in the Brownsville neighborhood with thousands in attendance.

A 38-year-old man died from a single bullet wound to his head, a New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson said. Six of the wounded were released from the hospital as of Sunday morning, according to NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill, who did not address the condition of the five others who were shot while speaking to NY1.

The commissioner said it was not immediately clear whether there was more than one gunman involved and said police don't have a suspect at the time.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted early Sunday of the "terrible shooting... that shattered a peaceful neighborhood event." He added, "We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets."