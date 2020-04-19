COVID-19 in Ukraine: 141 dead, 5,449 cases, 343 new infections

Baku, April 19, AZERTAC

The number of officially confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 5,449, as of 9.30 a.m. on April 19, according to Ukraine’s health ministry, while 141 people have died from the disease and 347 people recovered, Kyiv Post reports.

Among the infected, there are 358 children, half of them under 9 years old, and 1,031 medical workers.

As of the morning of April 19, the largest number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has been registered in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast (1,105 cases), Chernivtsi Oblast (889 cases), Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (480 cases), Ternopil Oblast (390 cases), Vinnytsia Oblast (330 cases) and Rivne Oblast (308).

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in Ukraine one week from 2,777 on April 12 to 5,449 on April 19, and on April 17 a record high 501 cases were identified within 24 hours.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that the growth was registered 4-5 days after the Orthodox Palm Sunday on April 12 when some of those who ignored the quarantine and went to churches began to show the first symptoms of infection and were tested. In addition, the Ukrainian laboratories have increased the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, he said at the briefing on April 19.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Ukrainian laboratories have tested 57,111 samples. The actual number of people tested isn’t disclosed.

Currently, 3,617 patients, including 273 children, are in outpatient treatment. A total of 1,832 patients, including 85 children, receive treatment in hospitals.

Stepanov said there are 2,071 lung ventilators in 243 hospitals around the country prepared to treat COVID-19 patients. The treatment is free for patients and is covered by the state, he said.