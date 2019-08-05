Cairo explosion: 19 killed and 30 injured after car crash

Baku, August 5, AZERTAC

A multi-car crash set off an explosion that ignited a fire near Egypt's main cancer hospital and caused 19 deaths, the government said early on Monday, according to the UAE-based The National newspaper.

The health ministry said 30 others were injured by the crash near Cairo's famed Tahrir Square late on Sunday.

A car driving against traffic on Cairo's corniche collided with three other cars, causing the explosion, Egypt's interior ministry said.

Egypt's public prosecutor is investigating the cause of the accident, sources said, but there was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

The health ministry said the injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Road accidents are common in Egypt. The country's official statistics agency says 8,000 crashes last year caused more than 3,000 deaths and 12,000 injuries.