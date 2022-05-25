  • HOMEPAGE
    Charles Michel: The first meeting of the Border Commission is a tangible progress following trilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia

    25.05.2022 [11:27]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    President of the European Council Charles Michel has made a post on his official Twitter account on the meeting of the Border Commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

    “Warmly welcome first meeting of Border Commissions held today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border to advance discussions on delimitation of inter-state border and how best to ensure stable situation. Tangible progress following trilateral meeting with Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev,” Charles Michel tweeted.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Charles Michel: The first meeting of the Border Commission is a tangible progress following trilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia
