Charles Michel: The first meeting of the Border Commission is a tangible progress following trilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC President of the European Council Charles Michel has made a post on his official Twitter account on the meeting of the Border Commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. “Warmly welcome first meeting of Border Commissions held today on Armenia-Azerbaijan border to advance discussions on delimitation of inter-state border and how best to ensure stable situation. Tangible progress following trilateral meeting with Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev,” Charles Michel tweeted.

