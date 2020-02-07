China's Hubei reports 2,447 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC

Central China's Hubei Province reported 2,447 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 69 new deaths on Thursday, local health authorities said Friday, according to Xinhua.

The provincial capital Wuhan reported 1,501 new infections and 64 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan and Huanggang reported 255 and 90 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

Authorities discharged 184 patients from the hospital after recovery in the province on Thursday.

Hubei had 22,112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Thursday, with 618 deaths and 4,002 cases in severe or critical condition. The province had seen 817 patients discharged after recovery from hospital.