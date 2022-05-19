  • HOMEPAGE
    Cirque de Gavarnie - popular hiking destination in Pyrenees

    19.05.2022 [19:58]

    Cirque de Gavarnie is a popular hiking destination in the Pyrenees, and one of its most beautiful places. Called "the colosseum of nature" by Victor Hugo, the Cirque is a ring of sheer granite mountain walls enclosing a picture-perfect green valley.

    Cirque de Gavarnie is described as a gigantic, phenomenal rock formation. In 1997 it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site and you can only reach the cirque by foot or per horse.

    The great Pyrenean limestone circles owes their existence to the work of huge glaciers that have long since disappeared. With its 1700 metres high wall and 14 kilometers in circumference, Cirque de Gavarnie is absolutely breathtaking.

