    City of Paris Fine Art Museum - a large collection of ancient and modern art

    30.04.2022 [11:32]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    The City of Paris Fine Art Museum is housed in the Petit Palais in Paris, which was built for the 1900 World's Fair (the 1900 Exposition Universelle ("universal exhibition")) by the architect Charles Girault.

    The museum holds and exhibits a large collection of ancient and modern art, including paintings by French artists from the 19th and 20th centuries.

    Furthermore, it includes paintings by Flemish artists from the 15th century and Italian Renaissance work by Botticelli, Mantegna and Cima da Conegliano.

