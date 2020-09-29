Colonel: Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s command and observation post

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

“A command and observation post of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed, chief of Azerbaijani Defence Ministry’s press service Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.

“A command and observation post of the 3rd battalion of the 1st regiment of the Armenian army, stationed in the direction of the settlement of Hadrut of the Khojavand district was destroyed by precise fire,” Dargahli added.