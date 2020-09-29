  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Colonel: Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s command and observation post

    29.09.2020 [13:41]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “A command and observation post of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed, chief of Azerbaijani Defence Ministry’s press service Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.

    “A command and observation post of the 3rd battalion of the 1st regiment of the Armenian army, stationed in the direction of the settlement of Hadrut of the Khojavand district was destroyed by precise fire,” Dargahli added.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Colonel: Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s command and observation post
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2020 [18:44]
    Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office addresses to people of Azerbaijan
    29.09.2020 [18:23]
    Armenian servicemen shell residential complex for IDPs
    29.09.2020 [17:15]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: By now, 33 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries
    29.09.2020 [17:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy VIDEO
    Colonel: Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s command and observation post