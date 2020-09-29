  • HOMEPAGE
    Colonel Vagif Dargahli: The shooting down of Armenian Su-25 aircraft by F-16 fighter is another fantasy of the enemy’s military propaganda machine

    29.09.2020 [19:34]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “The information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged shooting down of the Su-25 plane belonging to the Armenian Air Force by an F-16 fighter is fake and is another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine,” chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Colonel Vagif Dargahli told AZERTAC.

    “Such information disseminated by the Armenian side is provocative and is aimed at attracting the attention of the international community,” Colonel Dargahli said.

