Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672
AzerTAg.az
08.04.2020 [16:39]
Baku, April 8, AZERTAC
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,175 over the past day, reaching 8,672 in 81 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, according to TASS.
The center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths.
"Some 8,672 (+15.7%) cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia today. Over the past day, 86 people have been discharged [from hospitals] after recovering. A total of 580 people have recovered to date. Over the past day, five patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 63," the center said.
