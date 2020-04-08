  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672

    08.04.2020 [16:39]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,175 over the past day, reaching 8,672 in 81 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, according to TASS.

    The center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths.

    "Some 8,672 (+15.7%) cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia today. Over the past day, 86 people have been discharged [from hospitals] after recovering. A total of 580 people have recovered to date. Over the past day, five patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 63," the center said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.04.2020 [00:16]
    Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 812
    08.04.2020 [14:19]
    Rouhani: Iran to become self-sufficient in producing COVID19 kits
    08.04.2020 [12:51]
    5 civilians martyred in YPG/PKK attack in SE Turkey
    08.04.2020 [11:33]
    France's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after steep rise at nursing homes
    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672