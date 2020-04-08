Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 1,175 over the past day, reaching 8,672 in 81 regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, according to TASS.

The center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths.

"Some 8,672 (+15.7%) cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia today. Over the past day, 86 people have been discharged [from hospitals] after recovering. A total of 580 people have recovered to date. Over the past day, five patients have died. The total death toll in Russia is 63," the center said.