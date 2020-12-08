  • HOMEPAGE
    Covid-19 vaccine: First person receives Pfizer jab in UK

    08.12.2020 [18:49]

    Baku, December 8, AZERTAC

    A UK grandmother has become the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme, according to BBC.

    Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the "best early birthday present".

    She was given the injection at 06:31 GMT - the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be dispensed in the coming weeks.

    Up to four million more are expected by the end of the month.

    Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff - the programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to a London hospital to see some of the first people getting the jab, said getting vaccinated was "good for you and good for the whole country".

