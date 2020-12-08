Covid-19 vaccine: First person receives Pfizer jab in UK
AzerTAg.az
Baku, December 8, AZERTAC
A UK grandmother has become the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme, according to BBC.
Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the "best early birthday present".
She was given the injection at 06:31 GMT - the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be dispensed in the coming weeks.
Up to four million more are expected by the end of the month.
Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff - the programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to a London hospital to see some of the first people getting the jab, said getting vaccinated was "good for you and good for the whole country".
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note