Early voting in Australia election under way

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

Early voting in crucial elections in Australia began on Monday, ahead of nationwide polling on May 21, the election commission said, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, more than 500 early voting centers have been established across the country for a two-week early voting period.

“If you can vote on election day then that’s what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available, and vote according to your circumstances,” the Election Commission had said in an earlier statement.

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said he expects a huge increase in people choosing to cast their votes early.

There are around 17 million eligible voters who can cost their votes at 8,000 voting venues on May 21.