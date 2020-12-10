Egyptian Aldiplomasy news portal posts article by AZERTAC news agency highlighting Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

The Egyptian Aldiplomasy news portal has published an article by Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, OANA Vice-President Aslan Aslanov highlighting the 44-day Patriotic War for the liberation of the Armenian-occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The article headlined “Journalistic reflections: forty-four moments of a sunny autumn” was presented to the readers in English.

The article, citing AZERTAC news agency says: “These 44 days irrevocably changed the 30-year-old sorrowful destiny of Karabakh, forever removing the label of forced migrants from the fates of a million people. They made us a victorious nation and created new realities in the region...”

“The second Karabakh war showed that the Azerbaijani army is equipped with the most advanced weapons. Thanks to the high-precision strikes of Turkish “Bayraktar” and Israeli drones, hundreds of units of the enemy’s military equipment were neutralized and thousands of enemy soldiers were destroyed in the first days of hostilities. For the first time in the 21st century, such impressive results of hostilities were achieved in a short time. The footage circulated by the Ministry of Defense is already being scrupulously studied in many countries. This information is likely to be included in textbooks on military affairs.

But it is not only about the arsenal. The President has repeatedly emphasized the invaluable merits of the brave Azerbaijani soldiers who planted our flag on the liberated lands. Our soldiers and officers fought like lions. The heroism and professionalism of the Azerbaijani army crushed the defensive lines of the enemy forces, crowning the battles in Shusha with a brilliant victory,” the article mentions.

“The details of the Patriotic War have not yet been fully disclosed, but we can confidently state that the operation to liberate Shusha will go down in history forever.

On 8 November, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev conveyed to the people the great news of the liberation of Shusha. This victory actually predetermined the outcome of the war. The next day, the liberation of more than 70 settlements was reported, and then Pashinyan, accepting the conditions of the President of Azerbaijan, was forced to sign an act of surrender. As a result, Aghdam district was liberated without a single shot or casualties on 20 November, Kalbajar district on 25 November and Lachin district of Azerbaijan on 1 December.”

“If we look at the numerous conflicts and wars in the world, we can see that it is the stronger side that always has the final say. The most recent example of this is the 44-day Patriotic War of the Azerbaijani people for Karabakh. Over the past 17 years, we have accumulated strength and finally crushed the enemy with an iron fist. The end of the 30 years of occupation and injustice was put in a matter of 44 days. Our strength was demonstrated not only to the enemy. The whole world saw it. Of course, the winner Azerbaijan will grow stronger every day and every year. Its wise President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev will confidently lead our people from one victory to another,” the article emphasizes.

Readers' opinions show that the publication of this article by the Egyptian news portal is a commendable initiative in terms of conveying the realities about the Karabakh conflict and Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War to a wider English-speaking audience.