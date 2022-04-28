Enjoy deep-rooted traditions of hospitality in Azerbaijan – an inviting Land of Fire

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan - a country where eastern colours combine magnificently with western progress, boasts unique nature, unmatched culture, and centuries-old customs, traditions and cuisine.

Excellent hospitality, deep-rooted cultural traditions, the friendliness and generosity of the locals – these are the national traditions well preserved in Azerbaijan that are second to none.

Azerbaijan is world-famous for the warm hospitality of its people.

Being a compact, sunny and maritime city, Baku – the capital of Azerbaijan has a very cozy and welcoming atmosphere and displays all the peculiarities of a Mediterranean city: it is a dynamic, vivid and open-minded city, which invites its guests to enjoy an unforgettable and relaxing stay.

There is saying ‘A guest is a flower of the house’. Certainly, the guest is sacred in Azerbaijan and this tradition of respect has been passed down for centuries and is still taken very seriously.

The national traditions of hospitality mingle naturally with the high standards of service at the convention venues, the accommodation facilities and in the streets of the old quarters of the city where visitors are assured of a heartwarming smile and a memorable welcome.

A great French novelist Alexandre Dumas wrote about Azerbaijani hospitality and also of the Caucasus peoples: “If you knock on any door in Azerbaijan, or anywhere in the Caucasus, say that you’re a foreigner and have no place to spend the night, the owner of the house will immediately give you his largest room. He and his family will move to the small room. Moreover, during the week, two weeks, or the month that you stay in his house he will take care of you and will not let you want for anything”.

Azerbaijanis consider it a duty to show infinite respect for a guest. The guest is sacred in Azerbaijan and the tradition of respect is taken very seriously.

A prominent 12th-century Azerbaijani poet and philosopher, who had a great influence on the literature of the Near Eastern countries - Nizami Ganjavi returned often to the noble custom of hospitality in his work such as “Yeddi Gozel” (The Seven Beauties).