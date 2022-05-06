FAO Director General: Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of food systems and agriculture

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

“I am also very glad to be visiting your country, which is located in a diverse, beautiful and convenient location. This is a unique country,” said Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a video format.

“I am very glad to be visiting your country not only because you are in a unique position, but also because there is great potential for the development of food systems and agriculture. Agro-e-commerce or digital agriculture and food, as well as digital development of rural areas are of particular importance. I would like to promote these initiatives around the world and share them with member countries such as Azerbaijan,” FAO Director General noted.

Emphasizing the importance of the international conference “Vision for the future: Transition to digital agriculture” held in Baku, Qu Dongyu said: “I think this is a good opportunity for us to learn from you and your colleagues,”