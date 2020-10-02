  • HOMEPAGE
    FC Qarabag into UEFA Europa League group stage

    02.10.2020 [10:42]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag have advanced to the group stage of UEFA Europa League after thrashing Poland’s Legia Warszawa 3-0 in the play-off round.

    Qarabag`s goals came from Patrick Andrade, Abdellah Zoubir and Filip Ozobic.

