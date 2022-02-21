  • HOMEPAGE
    Fighter crashes in northwest Iran, three killed

    21.02.2022 [14:00]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    An F-5 fighter jet crashed on Monday morning near a school in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, according to IRNA.

    While flying over Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Province, the fighter crashed in a neighborhood in northwest of the city, Shahid Fakouri Air Force Base said.

    Initial reports suggest the fighter has crashed near a school.

    Mohammad Baqer Honarbar, a provincial official, told IRNA that two pilots and one civilian are said to be killed in the crash.

     

