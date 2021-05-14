First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made another post from Karabakh VIDEO
14.05.2021 [21:25]
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made another Instagram post from Karabakh.
Having shared footages and images, the First Vice-President wrote “Colours and sounds of the native Karabakh”.
