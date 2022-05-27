  • HOMEPAGE
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared photo from Zangilan district

    27.05.2022 [14:39]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared on her official Instagram page a photo with President Ilham Aliyev from Zangilan district.

    AZERTAC presents the photo.

