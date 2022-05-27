First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared photo from Zangilan district

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared on her official Instagram page a photo with President Ilham Aliyev from Zangilan district. AZERTAC presents the photo.

