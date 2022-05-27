First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared video footage from Aghali village, Zangilan district VIDEO

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a video footage on her official Instagram page from Aghali village, Zangilan district. AZERTAC presents the post: “Aghali village. A symbol of victory, a symbol of peace.”

