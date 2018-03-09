    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Thalassemia Center

    09.03.2018 [23:04]

    Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited Thalassemia Center.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed of the center, which was constructed under "For life without thalassemia" program of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    Director of Thalassemia Center Valeh Huseynov said it plays a crucial role in treating people with thalassemia. He highlighted the center`s measures to improve services provided to those with thalassemia.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva spoke with children being treated at Thalassemia Center.

    Mehriban Aliyeva said healthcare and social issues were among key priorities for Heydar Aliyev Foundation, adding that the foundation contributes to treatment of thalassemia and awareness raising conducted in this area at the state level.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Thalassemia Center
