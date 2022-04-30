  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Five people rescued so far from Changsha building collapse in China

    30.04.2022 [15:52]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    Five people were rescued as of Saturday morning after a residential building collapsed on Friday in Changsha City, capital of Central China's Hunan Province, according to CGTN.

    Local authorities said the five were treated at hospital.

    Rescuers are searching for more survivors, though it remains unclear how many people were in the building in the Wangcheng District when it toppled at 12:24 p.m.

    The property had a floor area of about 700 square meters.

    Police have detained the owner.

    On Saturday, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong is leading a team headed to Changsha to guide rescue and emergency response.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Five people rescued so far from Changsha building collapse in China
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2022 [14:50]
    Pamukkale-Turkiye’s Cotton Castle
    30.04.2022 [12:38]
    UK parliament passes controversial ‘anti-refugee bill’
    29.04.2022 [19:42]
    Turkish President meets Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince MBS during key visit
    29.04.2022 [17:10]
    Italy's GDP down 0.2% in first quarter, better than expected
    Five people rescued so far from Changsha building collapse in China