Five people rescued so far from Changsha building collapse in China

Five people were rescued as of Saturday morning after a residential building collapsed on Friday in Changsha City, capital of Central China's Hunan Province, according to CGTN.

Local authorities said the five were treated at hospital.

Rescuers are searching for more survivors, though it remains unclear how many people were in the building in the Wangcheng District when it toppled at 12:24 p.m.

The property had a floor area of about 700 square meters.

Police have detained the owner.

On Saturday, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong is leading a team headed to Changsha to guide rescue and emergency response.