Football's famed agent Raiola denies death claims

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

One of the famed football agents, Mino Raiola, rejected the claims of his death on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate," Raiola said on Twitter.

Earlier Thursday, the Italian media claimed that the 54-year-old died in a hospital as it went viral on Twitter.

Meanwhile Italian news agency ANSA said on Twitter that Raiola, who is at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, is in a "serious" condition.

In addition, Alberto Zangrillo, who is the head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele, said that Raiola "fights" for his life.

Raiola was taken to hospital, where he previously underwent a surgery for his lung problems in January.

The Italian national is the agent of many football stars such as Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan), Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

According to Forbes, Raiola earned $84.7 million that he intermediated football signings in 2020.