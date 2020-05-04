  • HOMEPAGE
    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear and unchangeable

    04.05.2020 [19:18]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    “Our position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is clear and unchangeable. The conflict has to be resolved in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act and the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Armenian armed forces should be withdrawn from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and IDPs expelled from these lands must return to their homes. There is no room for additional comment on this issue,” said spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva as she responded to questions from journalists regarding the statement by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at the meeting of the parliamentary commission about the step by step settlement of the conflict.

     

