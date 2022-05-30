Foreign Ministry: We firmly reject statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry reflecting alleged violations of ceasefire by Azerbaijani side

Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

“We firmly reject the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated May 28, 2022, reflecting the alleged violations of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani side, as well as absolutely unfounded claims against Azerbaijan,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has refuted the disinformation, slanderous statement about the violation of the ceasefire regime by the armed forces of Azerbaijan and stated that the information disseminated is not true.

While efforts are currently being made to normalize relations between the two countries, such false and destructive statements by Armenia are intended to undermine the steps taken towards normalization of relations, including the process of delimitation of the state border.

The destructive approach demonstrated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in recent days is clearly aimed at undermining the results of the Brussels meetings on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

For its part, Azerbaijan will continue its peace and reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict phase, supported by the international community, and will resolutely prevent any steps against this process,” the ministry added.