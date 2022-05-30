  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Foreign Ministry: We firmly reject statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry reflecting alleged violations of ceasefire by Azerbaijani side

    30.05.2022 [20:08]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    “We firmly reject the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated May 28, 2022, reflecting the alleged violations of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani side, as well as absolutely unfounded claims against Azerbaijan,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    “The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has refuted the disinformation, slanderous statement about the violation of the ceasefire regime by the armed forces of Azerbaijan and stated that the information disseminated is not true.

    While efforts are currently being made to normalize relations between the two countries, such false and destructive statements by Armenia are intended to undermine the steps taken towards normalization of relations, including the process of delimitation of the state border.

    The destructive approach demonstrated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry in recent days is clearly aimed at undermining the results of the Brussels meetings on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    For its part, Azerbaijan will continue its peace and reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict phase, supported by the international community, and will resolutely prevent any steps against this process,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Foreign Ministry: We firmly reject statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry reflecting alleged violations of ceasefire by Azerbaijani side
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [22:12]
    Islamabad Post: Pakistan Senate unanimously adopts resolution condemning Khojaly Genocide
    30.05.2022 [19:23]
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Bulgaria for official visit
    30.05.2022 [12:46]
    Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Los Angeles
    28.05.2022 [22:08]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign Ministry: We firmly reject statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry reflecting alleged violations of ceasefire by Azerbaijani side