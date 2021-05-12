  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Foundation stone laid for school No1 in Shusha

    12.05.2021 [15:25]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    A groundbreaking ceremony for a school No1 has been held in Shusha.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have attended the event.

    The head of state laid the foundation stone for the school.

    President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the foundation of the first secular school in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus was laid here in 1830. In 1980, on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev, the 150th anniversary of this school was marked. Armenian vandals have completely destroyed the school which functioned as school No1 prior to the occupation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Foundation stone laid for school No1 in Shusha
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2021 [01:30]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages of fireworks organized in Shusha on her Instagram page
    13.05.2021 [01:16]
    Azerbaijani President made post on Ramadan Holiday
    12.05.2021 [16:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of “Kharibulbul” festival in Shusha VIDEO
    12.05.2021 [15:22]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed work done at Shusha Art Gallery
    Foundation stone laid for school No1 in Shusha