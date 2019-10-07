    • / WORLD

    Four killed, five wounded in shooting in Kansas bar

    07.10.2019 [14:24]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    Four people were killed and five wounded in a Kansas City area bar early on Sunday when one or two suspects opened fire, and police were hunting for the shooters, local authorities said, according to Reuters.

    Authorities believe the suspects had been involved in a dispute at Tequila KC Bar, a private club, earlier in the night and left before returning around 1:30 a.m. and opening fire with handguns, the Kansas City Police Department, Kansas, said in a statement.

    The four people killed were all Hispanic men and ranged from their mid 20s to late 50s. The five people injured were hospitalized and are in stable condition, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told reporters on Sunday.

    “We do not have any specific suspect information yet,” Tomasic said. “We do not believe it’s random. We do believe that it’s an isolated incident,” he added.

