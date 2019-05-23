From Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the occasion of celebrating the Republic Day of your friendly country, it gives me immense pleasure to convey to Your Excellency our most sincere congratulations and warmest greetings, together with my best wishes for your continued success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of your friendly people.

I avail myself of this opportunity to affirm that I look forward to promoting means of our mutual cooperation in all domains in the best interest of our two friendly nations.

I wish you all the best of health and happiness and the friendly Azerbaijani people all progress, prosperity and advancement.

Highest consideration and appreciation,

Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt