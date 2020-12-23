  • HOMEPAGE
    From Abdullah II, King of Jordan

    23.12.2020 [20:36]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    It gives me much pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency’s birthday.

    Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness.

     

    Abdullah II

    King of Jordan

