From Abdullah II, King of Jordan
23.12.2020 [20:36]
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
It gives me much pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, my most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of Your Excellency’s birthday.
Please accept my best wishes for your personal health, happiness.
Abdullah II
King of Jordan
