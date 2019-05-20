    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq

    20.05.2019 [18:20]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency.

    On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Iraq and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the occasion of the national day of the friendly Azerbaijan, the Republic Day. Taking this pleasant opportunity, I express our confidence in the deepening of the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries, and wish you continued success in your endeavors.

    Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Sincerely,

     

    Adil Abd Al-Mahdi

    Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq

