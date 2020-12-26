From Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday coupled with my best wishes for good health and success in your activities aimed at ensuring further development of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is with great pleasure that I recall our previous meetings, which I describe as an opportunity for an open exchange of views and ideas on various issues. I am confident that in the coming years we will continue to make efforts to develop important relations between our two countries.

I highly appreciate your contribution to the development of Serbian-Azerbaijani relations in a spirit of mutual respect and confidence, and express my special gratitude to you for Azerbaijan’s principled position on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, as well as for your country’s support to Serbia within international organizations. I also avail myself of this opportunity to emphasize Serbia’s principled commitment to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the UN member states.

May you always be surrounded by sincere friends, may the results of your dedicated efforts earn the special gratitude of future generations. Once again, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Aleksandar Vucic

President of the Republic of Serbia