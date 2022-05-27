From Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your national holiday-the Independence Day.

The fraternal Azerbaijani people, having gone through a series of difficult trials, can rightfully be proud of their success in state building, economic and social development, as well as authority in the international arena.

Minsk highly appreciates and sincerely values the level of cooperation, friendship and mutual understanding with Baku.

I am sure that the multifaceted Belarusian-Azerbaijani partnership will continue to be strengthened and enriched with new promising projects.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you good health, inexhaustible energy and the realization of all plans, and the people of Azerbaijan peace and new successes.

Sincerely,

Alexander Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus