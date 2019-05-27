    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    From Dalia Grybauskaite, President of the Republic of Lithuania

    27.05.2019 [19:53]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr President,

    May I extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the Republic Day. I sincerely wish your country and its people continued welfare, concord and success.

    I hope that the dialogue between Lithuania and Azerbaijan on bilateral level, as well as in the framework of relations with the European Union will remain open and intense, and opportunities provided by the comprehensive collaboration will result in many more mutual business, trade, science, education, innovation, culture, and tourism activities among our people and will strengthen both states.

    May I again offer my congratulations on your national day. Please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

    Dalia Grybauskaite

    President of the Republic of Lithuania

