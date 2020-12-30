  • HOMEPAGE
    From Dalia Itzik, Former President of Israel, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

    30.12.2020 [18:45]

    His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    I am happy and proud to congratulate you on your birthday, which as always is celebrated in the week that closes the year.

    In the past year, even more than in your previous years as president, you faced unprecedented national and global challenges, and as usual demonstrated smart and considered leadership along with high ethics and morality, all for the benefit of your country, its citizens and its friends. For that you deserve all the praise.

    About two months ago you started the 18th year of your presidency. In the Jewish tradition, the number 18 has a special gematric meaning, which deeply expresses the choice of “life”.

    In this spirit, and as a proud member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, whose global work is invaluable, it is my honor and privilege to wish you many more years of good, healthy and prosperous life, in which you will continue to demonstrate remarkable vision, uncommon wisdom, and exemplary leadership.

    Please pass my best regards and sympathy to the first lady, Her Excellency, Madam Mehriban Aliyeva and your wonderful daughter Leyla.

    With great respect and a happy and successful new year,

     

    Dalia Itzik

    Former President of Israel

    Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

