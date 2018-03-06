From Dmitry Savelyev, Member of State Duma of the Russian Federation, head of Russia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I extend my deepest condolences to you over the heavy casualties as a result of a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

We share the grief of the breraved families, and wish those injured the soonest recovery.

May memory of the dead be etched on the minds of people and such tragedies be never repeated.

Sincerely,

Dmitry Savelyev,

Member of State Duma of the Russian Federation, head of Russia-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group