From Dusen Kaseinov, Secretary General of TURKSOY

His Excellency Mr llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the Secretariat-General of TURKSOY, the Permanent Council of Culture Ministers of Turkic-speaking countries and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

TURKSOY highly appreciates its close cultural ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, the country’s role in supporting the organization and promoting Turkic culture and values.

You can be rest assured that the high-level cultural relations between TURKSOY and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and Azerbaijan`s rich cultural heritage will be decently represented at the international events to be held through TURKSOY.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, progress and tranquility.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Dusen Kaseinov

Secretary General of TURKSOY