  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Filip Vujanovic, former President of Montenegro

    07.10.2020 [11:35]

    To His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Distinguished President, dear Ilham Aliyev,

    It is with great sorrow and concern that I have heard of renewed violations of peace, norms of international law and, unfortunately, the killing of dozens of innocent people in the new military operations relating to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Reflecting on our open and constructive talks aimed at strengthening the inter-governmental relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, I recalled our valuable meetings during which you told me, with special attention, about the long-lasting painful conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and your efforts aimed at resolving it peacefully.

    As a sign of respect for the close relations between our two countries, as an evidence of our friendly relations, we signed a Declaration on partnership and friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Montenegro on 12 March 2013 in Cetinje. We hereby stated the importance of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders in accordance with universally recognized principles and international law.

    Availing myself of this opportunity, I would like to emphasize the significance of complying with the UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, expressing my hope that a peaceful solution to the armed conflict will soon be achieved.

    Your Excellency, I expressed my deep respect and heartfelt greetings, coupled with my best wishes for the good health, peace and well-being of you and all the people of Azerbaijan.

    Sincerely,

    Filip Vujanovic

    President of Montenegro in 2003-2018

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Filip Vujanovic, former President of Montenegro
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2020 [16:33]
    To His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait
    04.10.2020 [13:24]
    To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey
    03.10.2020 [14:40]
    From Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament, Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan
    02.10.2020 [20:03]
    To His Excellency Mr. Šefik Džaferović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina