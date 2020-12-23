From Franco Frattini, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Mr. President, on the occasion of your birthday, I’d like to express my warmest wishes of long and healthy life, prosperity, peace for your people and happiness!

It has been and it is my pleasure and honor for me to cooperate with your country in my different capacities, and now I enjoy an excellent cooperation with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, while admiring your strong and wise leadership in the whole Caucasus region.

Happy birthday Mr. President!

With my best regards,

Franco Frattini

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center