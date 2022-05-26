  • HOMEPAGE
    From Gary Jones, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye

    26.05.2022 [19:30]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Mr. President,

    Please allow me to convey my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – Republic Day.

    We are proud to be the operator of world-class energy projects and to be implementing these projects in a safe, efficient and reliable manner throughout 30 years of our presence in Azerbaijan.

    bp attaches tremendous importance to the continuous expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan and looks forward to strengthening it further.

    Taking this auspicious opportunity, I would like to wish you good health and happiness, and peace, prosperity and progress to the people of Azerbaijan.

    Sincerely,

    Gary Jones

    bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye

