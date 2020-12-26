From Giuseppe Caniglia, President of Napoli-Baku Association

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

First of all, on behalf of all the members of our association, let me sincerely congratulate you on the victory in the 44-day war. Thanks to your determination and perseverance, the brave Azerbaijani army has finally expelled the Armenian invaders from your ancient and historical lands, and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, in accordance with international law. Congratulations once again on this historic event. We believe that a period of prosperity and rapid development will soon begin in your liberated lands. Unfortunately, the war is not without casualties. It is very hard for us that your country lost 2.802 people in these bloody but glorious battles. On behalf of our organization, we once again express our deepest condolences to you, the people of Azerbaijan and the families of the victims. Our Association, which supported your state and army during the war, will continue to provide all possible support to the families of those killed and injured.

Dear Mr. President,

I would also like to sincerely congratulate you on the upcoming 31st of December “The Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis” and the New Year holiday.

The nationwide leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, by ensuring at a high level the establishment of an independent Azerbaijani state and the path of great development, formed a purposeful state policy for the world Azerbaijanis to unite closely around the idea of a single Azerbaijan. This policy is being successfully pursued by you, and the feelings of patriotism, solidarity and their activity for the national goals are growing among the Azerbaijanis living in Italy, as well as in other countries of the world. The Napoli-Baku Association, which managed by me, is also working to further strengthen and develop the Italian-Azerbaijani friendship. We are always with the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

We are confident that Azerbaijan, a strategic partner of Italy, will achieve new successes in all areas in the near future, and we sincerely wish it.

I sincerely congratulate you once again and wish you good health and long life, new achievements in your successful policy.

Long live the Italian-Azerbaijan brotherhood!

Sincerely,

Giuseppe Caniglia

President of Napoli-Baku Association