From Ivo Josipovic, Former President of the Republic of Croatia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Dear President Aliyev,

I would like to express my best wishes to you and to congratulate your birthday!

During my presidency, I had several opportunities to meet you and have the best memories of your official visit to Croatia and my official visit to Azerbaijan. We had several opportunities to discuss bilateral and global issues during international meetings. I appreciate your very important role in international relations. Excellent relations of our countries for many years, continued also during the mandate of my successor H.E. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic shows long-term mutual respect and friendship. Hope, our countries shall continue cooperation. Also, development of Azerbaijan during your presidency is really impressive. Hope, under your leadership Azerbaijan shall peacefully reintegrate occupied territories and continue successful development.

Today, I am proud to be member of the BOT of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Its important role in international community, being one of the most visible NGOs of that kind, is possible due to your great support. Activities of the NGIG is contributing to international understanding and position of Azerbaijan in international community as well. Thank you again for your precious support!

I wish you long life, health and happiness!

Sincerely,

Ivo Josipovic

President of the Republic of Croatia 2010-2015