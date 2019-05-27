From Janos Ader, President of Hungary

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr President,

Allow me to congratulate and express my best wishes to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

It is my great pleasure to note that the cooperation between our countries has been dynamically developing in recent years. Azerbaijan is an important partner for us, with whom we share common historical and cultural ties.

I can reaffirm that Hungary remains committed to further strengthening the relations between our countries and expanding our mutually beneficial cooperation.

Allow me to wish you good health and further successes in your highly responsible job.

Janos Ader

President of Hungary