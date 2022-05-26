From José Pedro Castillo Terrones, President of the Republic of Peru

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I am pleased to convey to you, on behalf of the Government and people of Peru, an on my own behalf the warmest congratulations on the occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this special day, I am pleased to reiterate the commitment of my Government to continue working to deepen our bilateral relationship and cooperation that unite our countries for the benefit of our nations.

Expressing my best wishes for the health, well-being and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan. I avail myself of this opportunity to renew to you the assurance of my highest consideration.

José Pedro Castillo Terrones

President of the Republic of Peru