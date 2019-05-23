From Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend my cordial congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national day of your country, the Republic Day.

With its achievements in economic, social, cultural and humanitarian areas, Azerbaijan today occupies a worthy place in the world community.

In this regard, it is my wish that your country develops more intensively under your leadership and achieves its goodwill goals.

I sincerely believe that based on traditional friendship and mutual understanding, the strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will continue developing for the prosperity of the two countries’ nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you great success in your high responsible activities, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.

Sincerely,

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan