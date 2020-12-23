From Laimdota Straujuma, Former Prime Minister of Latvia, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a very happy birthday and a strong health and prosperity for you and your family!

Excellency, you are a distinguished head of state! The whole world followed the struggle of the people of Azerbaijan, led by you, for the integrity of your country. This time is also characterized by the fact that coronavirus worldwide has shaken people's lives and made changes in usual economic and social processes.

I would like to wish you to overcome all the challenges and every success in future dialogue, in order to establish mechanisms to preserve the territorial integrity of your country. I wish peace to your wonderful country and wellbeing to the people of Azerbaijan!

We are at Nizami Ganjavi International Center, your longstanding friends, always standing on your side.

Sincerely,

Laimdota Straujuma

Prime Minister of Latvia 2014-2016

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center