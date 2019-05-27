From Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan it is my great pleasure to convey to you my warm greetings and sincere felicitations.

Bangladesh enjoys friendly relations with Azerbaijan. I am confident that our relationship will be further strengthened to fulfill the aspirations of out two peoples.

I convey, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health, happiness and long life, and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Md. Abdul Hamid

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh