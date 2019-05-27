    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS


    From Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

    27.05.2019 [15:21]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Excellency,

    On this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan it is my great pleasure to convey to you my warm greetings and sincere felicitations.

    Bangladesh enjoys friendly relations with Azerbaijan. I am confident that our relationship will be further strengthened to fulfill the aspirations of out two peoples.

    I convey, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health, happiness and long life, and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

     

    Md. Abdul Hamid

    President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

    AZERTAG.AZ :From Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2019 [21:21]
    Her Excellency Mrs Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
    27.05.2019 [20:08]
    From Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
    27.05.2019 [19:58]
    From Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands
    27.05.2019 [19:53]
    From Dalia Grybauskaite, President of the Republic of Lithuania