From Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
AzerTAg.az
21.05.2019 [16:03]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr President,
I am very pleased to express to you our cordial congratulations on the occasion of celebrating the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Please receive assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.
Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez
President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba
