    From Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

    21.05.2019 [16:03]

    His Excellency Mr Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Mr President,

    I am very pleased to express to you our cordial congratulations on the occasion of celebrating the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Please receive assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

     

    Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez

    President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

