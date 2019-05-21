His Excellency Mr Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr President, I am very pleased to express to you our cordial congratulations on the occasion of celebrating the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Please receive assurances of my highest consideration and esteem. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

AZERTAG.AZ : From Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Councils of State and Ministers of the Republic of Cuba

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter