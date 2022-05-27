From Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba
AzerTAg.az
27.05.2022 [14:21]
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
President,
On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and the Azerbaijani people our most sincere congratulations on behalf of the people and government of Cuba.
I avail myself of the opportunity to ratify to you our willingness to continue working to strengthen the friendly and cooperative bonds between our two countries.
Please accept, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.
Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez
President of the Republic of Cuba
